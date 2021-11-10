LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is isolating in Glasgow, Scotland, after testing positive for COVID-19, is scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Sunday, his office said Wednesday.
Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 while in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
In accordance with the UN’s guidelines for the conference, Garcetti conducted self-administered nasal swab tests frequently throughout the trip, which began on Nov. 1, and tested negative, including receiving negative results twice on Nov. 3.
On Nov. 2, the mayor and his staff took PCR tests to get back into the United States, and Garcetti’s positive test result was received on Nov. 3.
He developed mild symptoms the following day, and his office said Wednesday that he was "feeling good."
Garcetti was purportedly scheduled to take part in a panel on Wednesday.
Back in July, the 50-year-old Garcetti was nominated by President Joe Biden to be ambassador to India.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Garcetti would be the first L.A. mayor to voluntarily leave office before the end of his term in more than a century. Garcetti’s term ends in December of 2022, and if confirmed, there will be a special election to fill his seat.
Garcetti told a local radio station that he did not have contact with President Biden during the trip. He added that all attendees of the UN Climate Change Conference are vaccinated.
