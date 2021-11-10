WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A Whittier woman faces charges of selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards she allegedly ordered online from a vendor in China.
Charlene Bohorquez, 31, was arrested last Friday after a package containing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards from China was intercepted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The cards were being sent to Bohorquez at an address in an unincorporated area of Whittier, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.
A search of the Whittier home turned up dozens of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards and other evidence, authorities said. Detectives from the sheriff's Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force questioned Bohorquez, who sheriff's officials say admitted she had ordered the cards online with the intention of selling them to people reluctant to get vaccinated. Bohoroquez also told detectives she had previously sold other counterfeit vaccine cards in the past, according to sheriff's officials.
Black market vaccine cards are a growing problem, particularly as a mandate requiring proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants or enter the indoor areas of venues and other businesses has gone into effect in Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.
Bohorquez was arrested on suspicion of possessing and sales of a counterfeit or deceptive identification document. She was released with a citation to appear in court at a future date.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Sgt. Michael Mileski at (562) 946-7037.