By CBSLA Staff
VANCOUVER (AP) — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

VANCOUVER, BC – NOVEMBER 9: Troy Terry #19 of the Anaheim Ducks scores on Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL game at Rogers Arena November 9, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Anaheim won 3-2. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Cam Fowler and Isac Lundeström scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.

Anaheim’s John Gibson made 41 saves. Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves for the Canucks in his third start of the season.

NOTES: The loss wrapped a seven-game homestand that saw the Canucks go 2-4-1. … The Ducks have not lost in regulation since Oct. 26, when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: At Seattle Kraken on Thursday to complete a two-game trip.

Vancouver: At Colorado Avalanche on Thursday to start a three-game trip.

