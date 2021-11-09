VANCOUVER (AP) — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Cam Fowler and Isac Lundeström scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games.
J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.
Anaheim’s John Gibson made 41 saves. Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves for the Canucks in his third start of the season.
NOTES: The loss wrapped a seven-game homestand that saw the Canucks go 2-4-1. … The Ducks have not lost in regulation since Oct. 26, when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets.
UP NEXT
Anaheim: At Seattle Kraken on Thursday to complete a two-game trip.
Vancouver: At Colorado Avalanche on Thursday to start a three-game trip.
