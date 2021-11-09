SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed late Monday night during a confrontation in a Vons grocery store in Santa Monica over mask-wearing.
The stabbing occurred sometime before 10:45 p.m. at a Vons located at 710 Broadway.
Witnesses said the victim entered the Vons a little before closing, appeared disheveled and was not wearing a mask. When a security guard approached the man and asked him to put on a mask, the suspect shoved the guard into a conveyer belt, witnesses said. The two started fighting, and the security guard then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim.
“When somebody came up to break it up, pull them apart, but then that guy was bleeding profusely, where he’d (the guard) gotten him,” witness Andre Berryman said. “So that was pretty much what happened. It was all behind him not wearing a mask.”
The victim could be seen being loaded into an ambulance. There was no word on his condition. Footage from the scene also showed the purported security guard in question sitting on the curb surrounded by Santa Monica police.
It’s unclear if the security guard will face any criminal charges. There was also no word regarding whether footage of the altercation was caught on security cameras. Police have not commented on the incident.