LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A free COVID-19 testing site has returned to Dodger Stadium.
Curative, who hosts the test sites, previously partnered with CORE to host a mass COVID-19 testing site at the stadium, however, the current site is operated solely by Curative.
The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and is closed from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 400 appointment slots were available to book each day through Sunday.
Visitors can access the site by entering through the downtown Gate E entrance.
Test results are expected within one to two days of the swabs arriving at Curative's labs.
As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County’s rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 1.3%.