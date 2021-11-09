LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar rapper Drake has issued his first statement on the fatal tragedy at the Astroworld concert in Houston over the weekend.

On Friday night, eight people, including two teenagers, were killed, and scores more injured, during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

The 35-year-old Drake also performed with Scott during the set.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote on Instagram Monday. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Both Drake and Scott have been named in multiple lawsuits filed over the tragedy.

Scott is scheduled to headline both weekends of the Coachella festival, scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24.

A petition calling on music events company Goldenvoice to pull Scott from Coachella has garnered more than 17,400 signatures as of Tuesday. Scott has already pulled out of this upcoming weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, also organized by Goldenvoice. He was slated to perform Saturday night.

Houston city officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there, the first night of the two-day festival. The deceased victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert on Friday. At least 13 people were hospitalized.

Scott has faced criminal charges in the past for inciting crowds for shows at Lollapalooza in 2015, and at a 2017 music festival in Arkansas.

