SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fast food workers across the state walked off the job on Tuesday to fight for better working conditions.
Workers rallied outside a McDonald’s chain in South LA, claiming that working conditions for them are terrible.
They are lobbying for support of Assembly Bill 257 that would establish tougher standards on health, safety and welfare of fast food workers. The bill will be voted on by the Assembly in January.
“With this act being passed, we will be able to create a board of people who will oversee all the wrongs that are being done in the fast food industry,” Mysheka Ronquillo said.
Workers are also asking employers to offer them benefits such as medical and 401-k plans.