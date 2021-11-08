CARSON (CBSLA) — Another lawsuit is filed over the lingering foul odor in Carson.
For nearly a month, a sulfurous odor, traced to hydrogen sulfide gas decaying in the Dominguez Channel, has plagued Carson residents.
The foul odor has driven the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to declare a local emergency and urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to do the same.
The odor has affected families near the channel with the city of Carson, which also declared its own state of emergency, relocating over 1,300 residents to hotel rooms due to the odor.
One affected family said it will sue every company which could be responsible for the health hazard. Florance Sanchez said in the suit that she and her family feel prisoners trapped in their own home.
Among many other companies, Sanchez accused oil refinery Marathon Petroleum for discharging hydrogen sulfide directly into the Dominguez Channel causing the smell to worsen.
The plaintiff seeks damages for issues including respiratory problems, nausea and dizziness. Public Works has coordinated with multiple experts and spent an estimated $5.4 million on remediation and providing or reimbursing residents for air filters, air purifiers and temporary relocation.
In a statement earlier this month, the city of Carson said a permanent solution could involve dredging the channel and turning it into “an amenity to the city rather than a detraction.”