LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers eked out a victory in an overtime thriller against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, 126-123.

The Lakers stopped their two-game skid after losing LeBron James to an abdominal injury.

Anthony Davis led the team in scoring and recorded his sixth double-double of the year scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The big man also locked down the Hornets on defense, blocking five shots and plucking three steals.

Carmelo Anthony rebounded from a tough game against the Portland Trailblazers where he shot 28.6% from the field. He drained 9 out of 13 overall and shot a stellar 7-10 for a total of 29 points off the bench.

While Russell Westbrook recorded his second triple-double of the season with 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, he once again struggled to take care of the basketball turning it over seven times.

About halfway through the fourth quarter, the Lakers seemed to repeat their trend of giving up leads after the Hornets went on a 16-5 run to tie the game at 115 with 23.7 seconds left. However, Davis helped seal the victory, scoring six of the team’s 11 points in OT.

Hornets young star LaMelo Ball recorded the second triple-double of his career with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

This is the first game of the season where players on both teams had triple-doubles.

The Lakers will face the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Nov. 10.