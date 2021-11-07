THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Friends and families of victims of the Borderline mass shooting gathered today in Thousand Oaks to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the tragedy.
The names of each of the victims were read aloud at a remembrance day ceremony. First-responders and survivors were also honored.READ MORE: Friends Of Heidi Planck Hold Vigil For The Missing Mother
On Nov. 7, 2018, 12 people were killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill by a lone gunman. Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators said the gunman had a grudge against college students and targeted the bar because it was hosting a themed “Country College Night” event.READ MORE: Chargers Defeat Eagles 27-24
Former college student Alyssa Connaughton attended the event. She was at the Borderline on the night of the shooting. She was there to celebrate a friend’s birthday.MORE NEWS: Applications For Guaranteed Basic Income Ends Sunday Night
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “It makes things really real again. It’s been hard because of the pandemic and I was able to come out last year. It’s really nice to see the community come out and support everyone. It’s nice but it’s a reminder of that crazy night — the heartbreak and the tragedy.”