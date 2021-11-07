LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The stout defense of the Tennesee Titans stifled the explosive offensive of the Los Angeles Rams, forcing Matt Stafford to throw two picks one of which returned for a score on the way to 28-16 victory.

The Rams failed to score a single touchdown until the final 30 seconds of the game as Stafford completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Sony Michel. Stafford finished the game with 294 yards and recorded a season-high of completions (31) and attempts (48). The Titans sacked the veteran quarterback five times for 41 yards.

Stafford continued to connect with Cooper Kupp for 11 receptions and 95 yards. Robert Woods led the Rams in receiving raking in seven catches for 98 yards while also rushing for six.

Darrell Henderson Jr. received most of the carries, rushing the ball for 55 yards on 11 tries. Michel, who scored the only touchdown of the night for the Rams, rushed for 20 yards on seven attempts and caught two passes for six yards.

Jalen Ramsey recorded the only interception for the Rams bringing his season total to three.

Apart from the pick, Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and one touchdown completing 19 of his 27 attempts while also running in one of the Titans two rushing touchdowns.

The Titans reverted to a running back by committee strategy, depending on three different backs to fill the void of Derrick Henry, after the running back suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury. All of the running backs ran for less than 30 yards, finishing with 69 yards overall. After signing with the team just two days ago, veteran Adrian Peterson scored the 125th touchdown of his career on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Rams remain in the hunt for the top spot of the NFC West and look to bounce back on the road against the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers.