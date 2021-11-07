LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Sunday night, friends of Heidi Planck held a vigil and continued to canvass downtown Los Angeles with flyers hoping to raise awareness of the 39-year old who’s been missing for three weeks.
"Heidi is missing," said Danielle Nadolny. "She's well-loved (and) severely missed. She has a son that misses her. She has friends and family that miss her and just want her home safe."
The single mom was last seen on a security camera leaving her home in Palms on Oct. 17.
Hours later, her dog was found at an apartment complex at the corner of Hope and 12th streets in downtown L.A.
Friends say business owners have allowed them to post their flyers. They said they hope to eventually bring Planck home to her 10-year old son.
Police confirmed that they are investigating the case but denied to share any details of their investigation.