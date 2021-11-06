LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the strictest citywide vaccine mandates takes effect in Los Angeles starting Monday.
Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, movie theaters, spas and salons will all require proof of vaccination in the City of Los Angeles.
The city’s SafePassLA ordinance is one of the strictest mandates of its kind in the nation and includes all individuals eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Accepted forms of proof of vaccination include:
- a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental agency;
- a photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone or electronic device;
- a personal digital COVID-19 vaccination record issued by the State of California or similar documentation issued by another state, local or foreign government jurisdiction, or by a private company; and
- documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider.
People who appear over the age of 18 will also be required to show identification with their proof of vaccination.
Businesses that do not comply could face fines of up to $5,000. Some restaurant staff and customers said they support the mandate if it helps end the pandemic.
“We’ll just check people in,” said Blu Jam Cafe manager Haley Knight. “We ask them to show us the card and if they haven’t read the sign we just remind them, can we see your card and ID with it.”
Business owner Janice Hardoon owns two stores on Melrose Boulevard and said COVID has ravaged the shopping district.
“I’m over it,” Hardoon said. “I’m ready for it to be over. I’m ready for everyone to participate in the world again.”
People can be exempted from the mandate if they have medical conditions that restrict their ability to get vaccinated or a “sincerely held religious belief,” according to the ordinance.
The city will not start issuing fines for violations until November 29.
