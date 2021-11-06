LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Marathon is back after a one-year hiatus.
With the marathon hours away, final preparations were underway Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
After the pandemic postponed the marathon twice, runners are ready to finally hit the pavement once again.
“More excited than nervous but I think what I’m feeling today will be different than what I’m feeling tomorrow,” Marcelo Lobo said.
Earlier in the day, thousands of people showed up or a health and fitness expo to get geared up for the big race, which will look a lot different than in years past.
Everyone participating must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks must be worn inside Dodger Stadium but are not required while running.
Runners will go past Chinatown and Hollywood, then through Beverly Hills, Brentwood before finishing up in Century City on Avenue of the Stars.
Runners will go past Chinatown and Hollywood, then through Beverly Hills, Brentwood before finishing up in Century City on Avenue of the Stars.

Drivers traveling through those areas are encouraged to plan ahead. Road closures are expected to last through Sunday afternoon.