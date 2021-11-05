CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Domestic Dispute, Fire, House Fire, InstaStory, Simi Valley

Aerial footage of the Simi Valley house fire on Friday, November 5.

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Ventura County firefighters have reported to the scene of a two-story house fire on the 2140 block of Marter Avenue in Simi Valley.

The fire was reportedly started following a domestic disturbance. The man who allegedly started the fire has been taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Initial reports state that he doused the house in lighter fluid following the dispute. Authorities found him in the neighbor’s yard with a stab wound.

Six occupants of the home were displaced by the fire, but all of them got out safely according to Ventura County Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Ventura County Fire reported that the blaze was so intense, they had to fight it from a distance, also citing that there was a concern that ammunition was going off in the garage.

 

Firefighters are currently taking defensive measures to prevent damage to other homes in the area.

There are no other injuries reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.