SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Ventura County firefighters have reported to the scene of a two-story house fire on the 2140 block of Marter Avenue in Simi Valley.

The fire was reportedly started following a domestic disturbance. The man who allegedly started the fire has been taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Initial reports state that he doused the house in lighter fluid following the dispute. Authorities found him in the neighbor’s yard with a stab wound.

Six occupants of the home were displaced by the fire, but all of them got out safely according to Ventura County Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Ventura County Fire reported that the blaze was so intense, they had to fight it from a distance, also citing that there was a concern that ammunition was going off in the garage.

Disturbing house fire in Simi Valley. After a family dispute, someone in the home doused the property in lighter fluid and set it on fire. Everyone inside got out and the suspect has been apprehended. The suspect has a stab wound and has been taken to the hospital @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/pSno8RiDgM — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) November 6, 2021

Firefighters are currently taking defensive measures to prevent damage to other homes in the area.

There are no other injuries reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.