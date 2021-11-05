NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The 17th Anniversary OC Marathon takes places this Sunday, so motorists should be aware of several street closures through Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and other parts of Orange County.
The OC Marathon usually takes place in May, but was rescheduled to November due to the ongoing pandemic. Runners will take off from Fashion Island at 6 a.m. and run a route that will take them along Newport Bay, into Newport Beach, past John Wayne Airport, into Santa Ana, south along the 405 Freeway, and veering around to finish at the OC Fair and Events Center.
OC Marathon festivities, however, start Friday afternoon with the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo.
Several major streets will be shut down ahead of the marathon, and closures in Costa Mesa begin Saturday before the start of the OC 5k on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the OC 5k:
- Fairview Road will have partial closures between Adams Avenue and Fair Drive.
- Northbound Fairview Road will be closed between Fair Drive and Arlington Avenue.
- Southbound Fairview Road will be closed between Adams Avenue and Merrimac Way.
- Vehicles exiting eastbound onto Fairview Road from Princeton Avenue, will only be allowed to drive southbound.
- Vehicles exiting eastbound onto Fairview Road from Merrimac way will only be allowed to drive northbound.
- Vehicles exiting westbound onto Fairview Road from Arlington Drive will only be allowed to drive northbound.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 6:00 a.m. to noon for the SDCCU OC Half Marathon:
- Expect full and partial closures on Irvine Avenue, University Avenue, Santa Ana Avenue, Mesa Drive, and northbound and southbound Newport Boulevard at Mesa Drive.
- Fair Drive exit for the southbound 55 Freeway will be closed. The closest and alternate exit will be Victoria Street.
For a full list of road closures, parking restrictions and alternate routes, visit ocmarathon.com.