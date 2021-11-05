LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new study done by U.S. News has rated “The 30 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S.”

Taking many factors into account, they determined that six California cities ranked among the Top 30.

They looked at information on the top 100 most popular metro areas, based on data compiled from the United States Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics, The Trust for Public Land and TripAdvisor.com.

Some of the factors they analyzed included park access (“the greener the better”), proximity to outdoor activities, the restaurant/food scene, theaters and live music venues and malls/shopping amenities.

The Most Fun Places to Live methodology is as follows:

Best places to live – 10% (cost of living, quality of life)

Visitation score – 10% (how many people fly into a city’s major transportation hubs)

Parks/Outdoor activities – 23%

Restaurants/Food Scene – 19%

Shopping Amenities/Malls – 10%

Attractions Score – 9% (museums, theme parks, etc.)

Theaters/Live Music – 7%

Sports Score – 7% (proximity to professional sporting events)

Bars/Nightlife – 5%

These percentages are based off of a poll that gauged what Americans want in a hometown.

According to their study, Los Angeles ranks as the No. 7 Most Fun Place to Live in America. This puts the City of Angels ahead of other metropolises like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Chicago.

They cited L.A. as the top sports city in the nation, thanks to their proximity to the Dodgers, Angels, Lakers, Clippers, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, L.A. Football Club and the year long sports scene that surrounds the area.

They also had the Southland ranked as the No. 8 best restaurant scene, and noted that more than 25 million people visit the location annually, based on flights into LAX alone. The parks rating was No. 47, while the shopping rating was No. 60.

However, they do have L.A. listed as No. 126 on their “Best Places to Live” study for 2021-22.

The other California cities to make the list are Fresno (No. 26), Sacramento (No. 24), Santa Rosa (No. 10) and San Francisco (No.2). San Diego led the way coming in as the No. 1 Most Fun Place to Live, thanks to their No.1 ranked restaurant scene and No. 8 ranked outdoor/parks rating.