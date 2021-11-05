LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A free open house will take place at LACMA Sunday to celebrate the public opening of the Obama portraits arriving in Los Angeles.
READ MORE: OC Marathon Runners Take Over Newport Beach, Costa Mesa Sunday
The portraits of Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, and Michelle Obama are on a nationwide tour after being unveiled in 2018 as part of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.
Viewing of the portraits at LACMA opens to the public Sunday, the same day as the open house celebration that will include a conversation with Amy Sherald, the artist who painted Michelle Obama’s portrait. The Obama portraits will be on display in LACMA’s Resnick Pavilion, in conjunction with LACMA’s Black American Portraits exhibition.READ MORE: No-Burn Order Extended Through Friday Night In Many Parts Of Southland
LACMA’s galleries open Sunday at 11 a.m., which is also when the open house festivities in LACMA’s Smidt Welcome Plaza begin. Between noon and 6 p.m., the museum will also host sets by DJ Ms. Jck, DJ Peezie, and Jasmine Solano; family art activities, and photo booths. The conversation with Sherald and journalist Elaine Welteroth is scheduled for 6 p.m.
To visit LACMA, timed-tickets must be reserved in advance online and visitors must be willing to undergo a health screening. Face masks are required in all indoor spaces, and unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to keep their masks on in outdoor areas.MORE NEWS: Ex-USC Official Donna Heinel Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal
The Obama portraits will be on display at LACMA through Jan. 2, 2022.