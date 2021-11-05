LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the pandemic forced an eight month delay, runners in the Los Angeles Marathon will hit the streets this Sunday.

Friday was a day of preparation as participants grabbed their t-shirts and wristbands, declaring officially that they will run in this year’s marathon.

“Stay young, keep healthy, have fun,” said Paul Brestyanszky, a legacy runner, which means he has participated in all 36 LA Marathons. “Two years ago, I fractured my knee 30 days before the marathon in a little accident. So, I did it on crutches.”

For other runners, this marathon will be a first.

Jani Barre came from Montreal. She is the first wheelchair runner to use a regular wheelchair for a marathon in Canada. This is her sixth of 10 international races.

“With the mindset and the motivation, you can do anything in the world. Everything is possible,” Manon Pilon, Barri’s wife, said.

Because of the pandemic, some things are different, such as masks being required in the starting area.

“You know we all have to be vaccinated or have a negative test. So, that made me feel better,” runner Tiffany Jameson said.

Other runners said they plan to avoid the pack.

My plan is to go to the back, slow down, take my time,” runner Randy Katzke said.

When asked if this was an excuse to run slowly, Katzke didn’t hesitate.

“Yes! It’s an excuse for running slow and steady,” he said.

The LA County Health Department said avoiding the pack is likely good advice.

“It’s up to us to keep our distance if we’re in crowded places. As always, put your mask on,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health.

Although, the LA Marathon is not ending at the ocean this year, it is still traveling through everyone’s favorite neighborhoods here downtown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and then finishing in Century City.