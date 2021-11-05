LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Country music star Willie Jones has proven he can tickle the souls of more than just country folk. The singer’s baritone voice is undeniable and fitting for any audience.

Rolling Stone magazine has called Jones, “the future of country music.” Perhaps its his Southern charm, along with great writing and producing skills, that keeps him rising to the top of his game.

“I’m just doing Willie Jones, it’s the Willie Jones style,” Jones told CBS2 News DeMarco Morgan while in Los Angeles on business.

The rising star sat down with Morgan, explaining he’s just an ole country boy from Shreveport, Louisiana, who has a love for all genres of music.

“‘Get Low, Get High’ was actually one of the first songs that I wrote during the pandemic,” Jones said. “I wrote that in Louisiana in my backyard.”

Jones said he stumbled on country music while performing in a talent show in school. He quickly developed a love for the genre.

“We all go through really horrible times, and we all go through really good times, I think just seeing that, and relating to people, that you’re not by yourself,” Jones said.

In the song “American Dream,” his lyrics and storyline underscore his unapologetic love for who he is, and both his love and criticism for his country.

“Genuine, honest story about how I feel as a young Black dude in America, who grew up here, who loves the country, but also got a little bone to pick,” Jones said.

“You’re in the studio for awhile, writing it, this was 2020, George Floyd had happened, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, really trying to convey the message exactly how I wanted it to be,” Jones said. “Which was a story of pride, but also a story of resilience of our people and hopefulness for the future. But still also holding America accountable.”

In “Country Soul,” Jones shows his ability to mix and match different genres.

“It was a song that was like seven years in the making,” Jones said. “I’m not boxing myself in musically.”

Jones is constantly working on new music. He also has his own Apple music show called, “The Crossroads Radio.”