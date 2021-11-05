CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Rodgers Says He Didn't Lie When He Said He Was 'Immunized' Against COVID
Filed Under:Around The Nation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference.

READ MORE: OC Marathon Runners Take Over Newport Beach, Costa Mesa Sunday

According to NFL.com, Rodgers “received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels.” ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request.

He also said that one of the reasons he did not get the vaccination is because he is allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He said he made a choice that’s in the best interest of his body.

“Some people are going to respect it, some people are going to hate it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was reportedly “furious” that his vaccination status was leaked following his positive COVID-19 test.

READ MORE: No-Burn Order Extended Through Friday Night In Many Parts Of Southland

On accusations of violating COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers said he followed every single protocol except wearing a mask on a podium in front of reporters, which he said is not grounded in science.

“When every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask, (it) makes no sense to me,” Rogers said.

As for treating the virus, Rodgers says he’s taking the advice of popular podcaster Joe Rogan and is using ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for COVID-19. He’s also using monoclonal antibody treatment, zinc, vitamins C and D and “HCQ”, also known as hydroxychloroquine.

The veteran quarterback will miss Sunday’s game because of the positive COVID-19 test. Backup quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start Sunday.

MORE NEWS: LACMA Hosts Free Open House To Celebrate Arrival Of Obama Portraits

Consider the following options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!
[caption id="attachment_824454" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Gary I./yelp)[/caption] Oktoberfest Alpine Village 833 W Torrance Blvd. Torrance, CA 90502 (310) 327-4384 http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest/ Date: Through October 27, 2018 at midnight Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?
[caption id="attachment_426635" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)[/caption] Oktoberfest DTLA Pershing Square 532 S. Olive Street Los Angeles, CA 90013 (213) 847-4970 www.oktoberfestdtla.com Date: October 20 and 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer--including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.
[caption id="attachment_680180" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Karen E./Yelp)[/caption] Wurstküche Oktoberfest  Wurstküche Restaurant 625 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291 (213) 687-4444 https://www.wurstkuche.com/#oktoberfest-section Date: Various dates in October 2018 at 4 p.m. Enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.
 