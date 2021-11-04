LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported that nearly 5,000 reports of unruly passengers have been made thus far in 2021 – a large amount of which are related to mask regulations.
Just last week an Irvine man was arrested for punching a flight attendant in the face, one of the many incidents that have occurred over recent weeks. Videos can be found all over social media of disruptive behavior both on plates and in airports.READ MORE: Investigators Continuing Their Search For Heidi Planck Find More Video
In response to these rising numbers, the administration has released a statement warning that unruly passengers may incur a fine or have their case turned over to The Justice Department.
Out of the reports made this year, the FAA has turned 37 over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as the FAA does not have the power to prosecute criminal cases. The 37 cases that have been transferred to the FBI are some of the most egregious cases.READ MORE: Lakers Give Up Another Lead To The Thunder In 107-104 Loss
Some flight attendants are happy with the move, while some thing there could still be more steps taken to ensure their safety.
Dante Harris, a representative for over 1,500 United Airlines flight attendants from San Diego to Los Angeles, is pushing for a national do-not-fly list. He also propositioned that mandatory self defense classes become a crucial part of their job training.MORE NEWS: Magic Johnson Opens Up About His Health, Career 30 Years After HIV Diagnosis
The FAA has not reviewed all of the nearly 5,000 reports that have been made thus far, with more referrals to The Department of Justice likely coming.