HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Retroactive to a shooting on October 10, a man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on the Metro Red Line Train was arrested today – in South Bend, Indiana.
A joint effort from the Los Angeles Police Department, the FBI and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Force Unit resulted in the arrest of Andre Dunlap, who is now being extradited back to Los Angeles, with a bail set at $2.085 million.
Back in October, police were alerted of a shooting at the Metro Hollywood/Vine Station at around 5AM. When they arrived, Danielle Harlemon, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was undergoing CPR procedures from other civilians. She was pronounced dead at the shortly after paramedics rushed her to a hospital.
According to the LAPD, witnesses on the scene reported that Dunlap appeared agitated and aggressive. He was also reported to have had a verbal altercation with Harlemon, before shooting her when the train stopped at the Hollywood/Vine Station.
Dunlap, who was homeless at the time, is a 23-year old parolee, originally from Indiana.
He was on parole for an attempted robbery in Los Angeles.
