LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — Las Vegas residents mourned the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor, who died after former Raider Henry Ruggs III crashed into her Toyota Rav-4.
The collision occurred just before 3:40 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. According to the airbag computer records Ruggs was driving at 156 mph and 127 mph when the airbags deployed, per the prosecutor, Eric Bauman. Ruggs' blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at .161%. He also had a loaded gun in the car.
Tintor and her dog were trapped inside the vehicle as it set ablaze. She and her dog was declared dead at the scene by authorities.
Ruggs appeared impaired at the scene and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, police said.
One of those honoring the life of Tintor was her longtime friend Bojana Filipovic. The two have been friends since they were children and Filipovic was one of the last people to see her alive.
"We always go to parks, walk our dogs, hang out and just have a good time," she said. "We were just talking about going to Serbia together… Everything was going to go swell."
Ruggs appeared in court on Thursday in a wheelchair and neck brace. His bail was set at $150,000 and is due in court again next week.