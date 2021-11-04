LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The organizers of LA Pride announced Thursday that they are planning to resume the in-person parade in 2022 after being canceled for two years due to COVID.
Details about the parade and musical event will be released at a later date, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which has organized the event for over 50 years.
“We made sure our 2021 events were inclusive and safe in the hopes we could bring our parade and bigger in-person events back for the following year,” said Christopher Street West board President Sharon-Franklin Brown.
“LA Pride is ready to celebrate our community’s resilience and strength together. It’s why we wanted to share the dates now. It’s an incredible honor to resume such an iconic celebration for 2022.”READ MORE: Firefighters Respond to Train Fire In Pomona
The last Pride Parade in Los Angeles was held back in 2019.
In 2020, CSW announced that LA Pride would move its annual LGBTQ parade and celebrations out of West Hollywood after more than four decades in the city. A new location has not been announced.
