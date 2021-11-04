NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – As of Thursday, customers in Los Angeles County going to indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs or lounges will have to show proof of vaccination to enter the establishment.

With signs both outside and inside The Snug, a Burbank bar, management has made it clear that patrons must show vaccination verification to enter the business.

“At night, we have a guy at the door and the guy at the door checks everything,” bar owner Tony Charmello said. “During the day, we’re not as busy. I come out from behind the bar and I say,’ I need to see your ID and I need to your vaccination card.'”

LA County’s latest requirement, the vaccination verification, went into effect Thursday. Customers will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as well as photo ID.

Charmello said at The Snug, they’ve been already been requiring it and said that he’s only had a few problems with non-compliant customers.

“One guy called us a communist and started yelling in the bar. I just kind of smile and say, ‘Have a nice day,’ you know.”

A patron at The Snug, Vjay Ari, said he appreciates the vaccine verification.

“I’m fully vaccinated, but also I have lupus. So, I’m compromised. So, I think I do rest a little bit more assured just knowing that people around me have been vaccinated too and taking that further step,” Ari said.

Authorities with the county have said adding a vaccine check at adult-oriented establishments shouldn’t require extra staffing since they are already required to verify a customer’s age. Bartender Coco Jimenez will be doing the checking at Michael’s Pub in North Hollywood.

“Honestly, it makes me more comfortable. I have a newborn, so I need people to be protected. I need to be protected,” Jimenez said.

Patron Carl Martin said he’s been vaccinated and supports the mandate, though he can see both sides of the issue that people land on.

“I like the fact that people are and should be getting vaccinated, but the other side is ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ and I get it,” he said.

“We get a lot of regulars. It’s just more the new people we wan to be cautious with. Especially because we have more of an older crowd here. We want to be really careful with everybody,” Jimenez added.

The mandate issued by the City of Los Angeles goes into effect on Monday, where proof of full vaccination will be required at indoor restaurants, coffeeshops, movie theaters, gyms, spas and salons.

That ordinance does not include stores or pharmacies.