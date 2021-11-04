CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Firefighters Thursday were able to quickly extinguish two brush fires burning alongside the westbound 118 Freeway at Tampa Avenue in the Porter Ranch area.

Around 2:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that there were two separate fires burning, both less than a quarter-acre on opposite sides of the freeway.

The LAFD requested additional resources due to its location on opposing sides of the freeway.

By about 3 p.m., 42 firefighters were able to extinguish the fires in 46 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

It was not immediately clear what started the fires.