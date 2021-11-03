LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Port of Los Angeles announced Wednesday it expects more than 200 cruises to depart from its waterfront in 2022, the most since 2008.
"Resumption of cruises from the L.A. waterfront is not only great news for our cruise partners and local economy, but also the tens of thousands of vacationers who will have a variety of cruise options, itineraries and exciting destinations conveniently accessible from the Port of Los Angeles," said Christopher Chase, marketing manager at the Port of Los Angeles.
“Many of these cruise ships are less than five years old, and can be considered destinations in and of themselves, featuring incredible amenities that passengers of all ages can appreciate,” Chase said.
Cruise operations at the port were suspended for a year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed on Sept. 25.
According to the Port of Los Angeles, each cruise ship in Los Angeles contributes more than $1 million in economic activity.
The port's cruise schedule can be found here.
