LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a no-burn day for Thursday, prohibiting Southland residents from burning wood both inside and outside due to high air pollution.
The mandatory wood-burning ban will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up at www.AirAlerts.org.
