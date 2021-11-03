CARSON (CBSLA) – As a sulfurous odor continues to plague Carson, one county official Tuesday called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to step in and help address the issue.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell called on Newsom to declare a state of emergency over the foul smell which has been afflicting Carson and other surrounding communities for weeks.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors declare a local emergency in Carson over the odor, which has been traced to hydrogen sulfide gas coming from decaying material in the Dominguez Channel.

The board said the local emergency declaration was prompted by a need to provide more resources to the affected communities, and not because of any new health concerns in the area.

As of last week, the city of Carson had relocated over 1,300 residents to hotel rooms due to the odor. Carson has also declared its own state of emergency.

“It has been nearly one month of this persistent sulfurous odor that is causing countless residents in Carson and in surrounding communities near the Dominguez Channel to experience nausea and headaches and forcing many to have to temporarily relocate,” Mitchell wrote.

“As we continue to work with the state in assessing this incident, I am asking that the governor join in proclaiming a state of emergency to ensure we are bringing all resources to bear to solve this issue,” Mitchell added.

L.A. County Public Works officials said they are looking into the possibility chemicals from local refineries, chemical plants and other facilities might be partially to blame for the odor. A 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Carson in September may have disrupted the lines.

Public works employees have taken steps that the county said drastically reduced the amount of hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from the channel. Still, even low concentrations of the gas are continuing to create a nuisance for nearby communities.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has conducted door-to-door outreach to more than 8,970 Carson residents, including medically fragile individuals, Mitchell said, as well as reaching out to businesses and schools and manning a related hotline.

Public Works has coordinated with multiple experts and spent an estimated $5.4 million to date on remediation and providing or reimbursing residents for air filters, air purifiers and temporary relocation.

In a statement last week, the city of Carson said a permanent solution could involve dredging the channel and turning it into “an amenity to the city rather than a detraction.”

