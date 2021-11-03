CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify four women who stole several handbags from a Calabasas boutique.
The suspects entered The Kingdom located at 4719 Commons Way about 4:10 p.m. last Thursday and took four Balenciaga and two Saint Laurent handbags without paying, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The estimated value of the bags was not immediately known.
Anyone with information on the theft was asked to contact the LASD Detective Bureau at 818-878-1808. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
