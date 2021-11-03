SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old man who last contacted his family on October 29 from a motel in San Dimas has been found safe.
Andrew Thomas McGinnis-Bruno contacted his family around 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Detail.
On Wednesday, the LASD announced Bruno had been located.
No further details were released.