HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Singing star Ana Gabriel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.
The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Latin entertainment news correspondent Jessica Maldonado and Henry Cardenas, CEO of the Cardenas Marketing Network, spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood.
"It is hard to put into words and express what the Hollywood star means to me," Gabriel told City News Service. "There is a great sense of achievement, gratefulness, and accomplishment after many years of work, sacrifice, discipline and a promise made to my parents many years ago. It is a happy feeling deep in my heart."
Gabriel’s career includes seven singles and three albums that reached the top of the Billboard Latin pop charts.
Singing in the mariachi, ranchero and pop genres and romantic ballads, Gabriel has released 28 studio albums, 19 compilation albums and three live albums, selling more than 40 million records worldwide.
Her star is the 2,707th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.
