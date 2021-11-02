LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Edward Jacobs, 32, was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Long Beach City College football player Guy Alford over three years ago.
Jacobs shot Alford to death during a robbery of a Long Beach Jack-in-the-Box on Sept. 26, 2018.
The jury convicted Jacobs of first-degree murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery. Jacobs had prior convictions from 2011 and 2015 for robbery and attempted robbery as well as a conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Before the sentence was laid down, April Ruby, the victim's gave an emotional victim impact statement.
“I’m not just a childless mother — I’m a sad mother,” said Ruby. “I’m a mother that will never be able to dream of [grand] kids playing in our yard. I’m a mother that will never get to experience the joy of my baby ‘Guy Guy’ saying ‘Mom’. I will never have a chance to say I love you son and I’m so proud of the man that you’ve become.”
Ruby said her son wanted to continue his education after leaving Long Beach City College. The 20-year-old Alford wanted to be a nurse.

