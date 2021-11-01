BALTIMORE (WJZ-TV) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in the leg Sunday night in Cleveland, the team announced Monday. Harrison was reportedly struck in the left calf at gathering, and his injury is described as non-life-threatening.

The team says Harrison has been in touch with team doctors and will be back in Baltimore Monday.

The Baltimore Sun is reporting that Harrison was shot at a downtown Cleveland nightclub on Sunday night. After a fight erupted at the club, someone allegedly fired “several shots” as security cleared people out, one of which hit Harrison in the leg.

His status with the team is not yet known.

Harrison was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went to Ohio State University, and grew up 15 minutes from the college, according to his bio.

In seven games, five of them starts, the second-year linebacker has 22 combined tackles.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

During a press conference Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said he had not yet had a chance to speak with Harrison, but was optimistic the injury isn’t severe.

“I feel bad for the situation, happy that he’s OK, very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse,” he said. “I mean, anything can happen. It’s just a tough situation.”