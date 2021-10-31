CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally shot in Claremont and now authorities are searching for clues or information that could lead to an arrest.
Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 800 block of South Indian Hill following a report of a shooting. There, a shooting had unfolded just after 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located a female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.