Celebrating Día de los Muertos!

Self Help Graphics & Art

For Dia de los Muertos 2021, Self Help Graphics & Art will lead an art workshop and bike caravan (Bike Ofrenda) on November 6th to honor the ancestors of this land: it’s people, flora, fauna, cosmos. This eight-mile moderate ride will begin and end at Self Help Graphics. You are invited to turn your body and your bicycle into a mobile altar! Additionally, the annual Día de los Muertos exhibition is going on now. Titled Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos, this exhibition is curated by SHG 2021 Commemorative Print Artist, Miyo Stevens-Gandara and runs through November 24th. The public may view the exhibition by appointment on Eventbrite.

About SHG:

Self Help Graphics & Art fosters the creation and advancement of new art works by Chicana/o and Latinx artists through experimental and innovative printmaking techniques and other visual art forms. They are an organization rooted in community; and since 1973, have been at the intersection of arts and social justice, providing a home that fosters the creativity and development of local artists. They establish international collaborations and partnerships nation-wide and create world-wide cultural exchanges.

Self Help Graphics

1300 E. 1st St.

Los Angeles, CA 90033

(Boyle Heights)

Día de los Muertos at Grand Park

Grand Park pays tribute to the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos—Day of the Dead—with a 12-day public art installation taking place now through November 2, 2021. The 9th annual Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos honors people, places and ideas that merit reverence and commemoration through free, family-friendly programming. Presented in partnership with Self Help Graphics & Art, Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos is a community-oriented space inviting park-goers to contribute to the community altar, created by 2018 NEA National Heritage Fellow Ofelia Esparza, and to stroll through the park to view 20 altars made by professional artists and local community organizations, including East Los Angeles Women’s Center, Community Power Collective and Eastside LEADS, among others. To deepen appreciation and provide context of the public art installations, Grand Park offers the option of listening to the pre-recorded audio guides with insights by the artists to complement altar viewing.

Grand Park’s Día de los Muertos Altars and Art Installations

October 22–November 2, 2021

5:30 a.m.–10:00 p.m. (normal park hours of operation)

Location: Grand Park (between Grand Avenue and Hill Street)