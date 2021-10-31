LOS ANGELES – A burning van in South Los Angeles was reported around 12:15 on 8429 South Flower Street on Sunday afternoon.
When authorities – initially firefighter and paramedics – arrived on scene, they found a body inside of the burning vehicle. This prompted a arson investigation and LAPD response, and an investigation was opened.
As of now, there is no known information about the incident and the age and gender of the body is also unknown.
Check back for details.
