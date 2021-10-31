VALINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities say two men were shot, one fatally, at a marijuana dispensary in the Valinda area.
The shooting unfolded after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 15800 block of Amar Road. There, deputies arrived and located two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was 25 years old. A second victim, age 31, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.