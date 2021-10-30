RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) – Residents in eight Rancho Mirage area homes were evacuated Saturday after a natural gas line was struck during construction work.
The rupture was reported at 8:47 a.m. in the 71900 block of Magnesia Falls Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fire officials said crews from SoCalGas were on scene fixing the two-inch natural gas pipe.
Magnesia Falls Drive was closed between Highway 111 and San Gorgonio Road while the repairs were being made.
