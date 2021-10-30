LA VERNE (CBSLA) – The search for a missing 13-year-old boy from La Verne is underway.
The boy, Austin Milligan, was last seen by his parents around 8:30PM on Friday evening, before heading to bed following an argument.
La Verne Police report that his last known location was around the 1400 block of Via Corona.
He was last seen carrying a backpack, and was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
La Verne police urged anyone with information regarding Milligan’s whereabouts to call them at 909-596-1913 or email watchcommander@lvpd.org.
