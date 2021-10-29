LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City officials Friday urged Angelenos to foster or adopt some of the animals as LA Animal Services’ shelters near capacity.
"We've leaned on our community in times of need and have never been let down," said Dana Brown, LA Animal Services general manager. "We hope we can rely on their support again as we ask them to adopt or foster a pet looking for their new home."
LA Animal Services has six locations with dogs, cats and kittens who are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption.
Officials are also urging pet owners who are considering surrendering their animals to seek other alternatives such as friends or family members to take ownership or to use the programs Home to Home or Safety Net Foster.
Those who are interested in adopting can visit LA Animal Services locations without an appointment on Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, those looking to foster an animal can visit laanimalservices.com/adopt.
