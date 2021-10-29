DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s annual “Check Before You Burn” season begins Monday and continues through Feb. 28.
Air quality regulators will declare "No-Burn Days" when home fires could lead to unhealthy air.
“Smoke from residential fireplaces is a significant source of PM2.5 (particulate matter) during the winter months in the South Coast Air Basin,” Wayne Nastri, AQMD executive officer, said in a statement. “Residents can do their part to improve air quality by spreading awareness and choosing not to burn wood when No-Burn Days are announced.”
On a No-Burn Day, wood-burning will be banned for 24 hours in residential fireplaces, stoves or outdoor fire pits.
Last winter, 25 No-Burn Days were declared.
Information on the restricted days is available on www.aqmd.gov/cbyb or on the AQMD's mobile phone app.
