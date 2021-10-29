CORONA (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a crash in Corona on Friday evening.
The accident happened near the 91 Freeway and Interstate 15 interchange, where it appears an SUV came off the connector from the eastbound 91 Freeway to the northbound Interstate 15.
The vehicle is believed to have flipped several times after missing the guardrail on the freeway and smashing into a fence.
There were other people inside the SUV other than the deceased who was ejected from the vehicle, but the others’ injuries are unknown.
Corona Police Department officials and California Highway Patrol are investigating.
The crash, which took place near Cresta Avenue, is expected to close down nearby streets or lanes as the investigation continues.