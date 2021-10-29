MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – For nearly a century now the Theodore Roosevelt High School Rough Riders and the Garfield High School Bulldogs have faced off in the East LA Classic.

This year’s matchup was the 96th between the two teams. The East LA Classic is such a monumental occasion for these two schools, and the neighborhoods that surround them, that the games have to be held at East LA College to fit the crowds.

Since the inception of the showdown, only a few key historic moments have managed to cancel Los Angeles’ best high school rivalry: The Great Depression and World War II. Add the Coronavirus Pandemic to that shortlist, as the two schools were unable to play for the first time since 1948.

Fans were ecstatic to get back on the field and back together as a community to celebrate one of their favorite annual events.

The Bulldogs had a 10-year winning streak going into Friday’s game, but things finally changed for the Rough Riders, as they were able to turn the tide with a tough defensive showing in the second half, winning 22-19.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Julian Quezada, senior running back for Roosevelt had two rushing touchdowns. On defense, the Rough Riders were saved by a valiant interception effort from senior Carlos Velasquez in the fourth quarter.

Roosevelt fans stormed the field as they seconds ran down to 0.0, and the game-tying field goal attempt for the Bulldogs sailed wide left.

For at least the next year, bragging rights will stay with the Rough Riders, who now hold the East LA Classic Trophy.