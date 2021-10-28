LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed after a car crashed into a building just off the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.
The collision occurred in the 1800 block of Vine Street just after 3:30 a.m.
According to California Highway Patrol, a driver who was coming off the southbound 101 Freeway lost control on the Vine Street offramp and careened into the building.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene, Los Angeles police at the scene told CBSLA. It’s unclear if that person was the driver or a pedestrian.
The circumstances of the crash and the extent of the damage to the building were unclear.