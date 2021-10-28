LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dog who was rescued from a buoy in Alamitos Bay is now searching for a forever home.
READ MORE: Foul Odor From Dominguez Channel Moving Into Communities Outside Carson
Rescuers named the Shih Tzu mix “Siren” and say bystanders saw the dog get scared and run into the ocean on Friday as people tried to approach her.READ MORE: One Dead, One Injured In 101 Freeway Accident On Thursday Morning
She swam out to a nearby buoy and clung to it to stay afloat. A Good Samaritan in a small boat then carefully coached her to him before giving her to a lifeguard.
“Got him all bundled up and drove him back to our headquarters,” said LBFD Marine Safety officer Devon Beebe. “It swam out about 50 yards in pretty cold water, so I’m quite impressed by this little dog’s capabilities.”MORE NEWS: Experts Say Hotels, Airlines Now Less Willing To Offer Refunds For Pandemic-Related Cancellations
Siren is available for adoption at the Long Beach Animal Care Services.