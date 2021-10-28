LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. hosted his annual “Chris Cares Winter Handout” today, providing essentials and gear to help the homeless get through the winter months alongside the salvation army.

While the pandemic made it impossible for Harris to attend as he normally would, he still was able make an impact in the community.

“We were able to bring 500 kits for the homeless in LA,” said Harris. “It’s a big day today for the community and us here with the chargers to be able to lend out our hand and be able to help impact the community.”

Harris, who signed with the Chargers in the 2020 offseason, started the annual event while he was playing for the Denver Broncos, the team he spent the first nine years of his career with after going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft.

“The first thing that me and my wife [sit] down and do every year [is] we always try to figure out which ways can we help with the community and be able to help uplift them,” said Harris. “We’ve been to the ESPY’s, we’ve been around here in LA, we’ve seen the homeless factor here and we just wanted to make a big emphasis there and be able to help them and to show them that they’re loved.”

Harris spoke with CBS2’s Chris Hayre about how it makes him feel to see the impact he’s made on the community.

“The work is never done, but we understand that these people need it and they love to have that help,” said Harris. “They’re crying out for it, so it makes us feel great to be able to help make them feel better.”