CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — The Claremont Police Department announced the identities of the 33-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter connected to the murder-suicide that occurred on Tuesday.
Based on the initial investigation, police believe that Anabel Reyes-Becerra killed her daughter Arianny Reyes-Arevalo and then committed suicide. Police have not yet announced a motive.
The officers first discovered the bodies of Reyes-Becerra and her baby in their apartment on the 1400 block of Morton Circle on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The officers were conducting a wellness check after the mother and child had not been seen or heard for a few days.
"Officers arrived at the apartment and attempted contact by knocking on the front door, but there was no answer," Claremont Police said in a statement. "Based on the circumstances, officers entered the apartment to check on the occupant's welfare."
The responding officers found Reyes-Becerra and her daughter unresponsive. The mother and daughter were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that Reyes-Becerra used a knife, which was found on the scene, to kill herself and her baby. Police also reported no signs of forced entry and have no other suspects.
Detectives urged anyone with information to contact the Claremont Police Department at 909-399-5420.
