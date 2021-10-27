BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called for an investigation into the Beverly Hills Police Department following a traffic stop in August 2020.
Crump represents Lakisha Swift and Joseph Nett, who believe they were racially profiled during a traffic stop last year. The couple claims they were pulled over because they were three inches over the line while at a stoplight. Crump has called on the California Attorney General and the Department of Justice to investigate this incident.READ MORE: City Officials Hold Town Hall To Discuss Carson Foul Odor
“It’s obvious it happened because we were Black,” said Nett during a press conference. “If we were white we probably never would’ve been stopped.”
Swift and Nett said they were then pulled out of the car, handcuffed and detained. Nett ended up in jail for three days. No charges were filed.
“I was then pulled out of the car and handcuffed for over 20 minutes,” said Swift. “And they never told me why.”READ MORE: Angeles National Forest Fire Threat Lowered From 'Extreme' To 'Very High'
The city released a statement addressing the incident.
“Mr. Nett was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation,” the city said. “It was determined that Mr. Nett was in violation of a restraining order obtained by the female driver. While the woman indicated she did not wish to press charges, for her safety and according to the law, Mr. Nett was taken into custody.”
A class-action lawsuit has also been filed against the police department’s special “Rodeo Drive” team. The lawsuit alleges officers in the team targeted African Americans. Out of the 90 people arrested by the task force, 80 were Black.MORE NEWS: Californians Crave Scary Amount Of Chocolate And Peanut Butter
Crump most notably represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor during their civil right cases.